Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 30,000-31,200 30,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,200-31,250 30,700-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 30,000-31,200 30,200-31,250 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750 General Foods 31,800 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 31,500 Lakhmi Solvex 31,000 Mahakali 31,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,000 Prestige Foods 31,700 Premier proteins 32,000 Rama 31,250 Ruchi 31,800 Vippy 31,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,800-54,900 54,800-54,900 solvent market delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship