BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited trading. Arrivals were almost nil due to heavy rains in the area. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 30,000-31,200 30,000-31,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,200-31,250 30,200-31,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 10 30,000-31,200 30,200-31,250 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,800 General Foods 31,800 Gujarat Ambuja 31,750 Indian Rubber 31,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 31,500 Lakhmi Solvex 31,250 Mahakali 31,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,200 Prestige Foods 31,750 Premier proteins 32,100 Rama 31,250 Ruchi 31,800 Vippy 31,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,800-54,900 54,800-54,900 solvent market delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage: