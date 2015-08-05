Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- August 05 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,000-31,200 30,000-31,200 30,000-31,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,200-31,250 30,200-31,250 30,200-31,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 31,250-32,200 31,250-32,200 31,000-32,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 10 30,000-31,200 30,200-31,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,800-54,900 54,800-54,900 54,800-54,900 Soyoil market delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200 plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot (48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Suvra Roy)