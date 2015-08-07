Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 07
- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying suppot at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying suppot at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 30,250-31,100 30,500-31,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,400-31,150 30,700-31,400
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 30,250-31,100 30,400-31,150
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,500
Bajrang Extractions 31,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500
General Foods 31,650
Gujarat Ambuja 31,500
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 31,500
Lakhmi Solvex 31,000
Mahakali 31,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Prestige Foods 31,500
Premier proteins 31,500
Rama 31,000
Ruchi 31,650
Vippy 31,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,500-54,600
54,100-54,200
solvent market delivery 54,800-54,900 54,400-54,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,200-57,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,950-28,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,050-28,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship