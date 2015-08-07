Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 07 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying suppot at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying suppot at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 30,250-31,100 30,500-31,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,400-31,150 30,700-31,400 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 30,250-31,100 30,400-31,150 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500 General Foods 31,650 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 31,500 Lakhmi Solvex 31,000 Mahakali 31,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,000 Prestige Foods 31,500 Premier proteins 31,500 Rama 31,000 Ruchi 31,650 Vippy 31,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,500-54,600 54,100-54,200 solvent market delivery 54,800-54,900 54,400-54,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,200-57,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship