Nagpur, Aug 10 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static here in thin trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 605 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 565 Cottonseed refined 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,320 2,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 609 604 Soyoil Solvent 569 565 Cottonseed refined 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 603 Soyoil Solvent 570 564 Cottonseed refined oil 605 599 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 579 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 614 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 614 JALNA Soyoil refined 616 610 NANDED Soyoil refined 617 612 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 621, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 619, Koosnoor - 619, Solapur - 622, Supa - 620, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,300, Washim - 28,700, Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,300, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (94.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nilS FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today in respect of death of a soyabean broker.