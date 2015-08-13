- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali 32,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,750 Rama 31,500 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,200-55,300 55,200-55,300 solvent market delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship