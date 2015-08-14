- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 31,700-32,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore -- -- --
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,400
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 32,800
Premier proteins 32,900
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 33,400
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,200-55,300
55,200-55,300
solvent market delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,000-29,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,400-29,450 29,100-29,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship