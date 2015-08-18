Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 18
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400 31,800-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,000-32,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 120 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 34,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 33,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama --
Ruchi 34,200
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100
55,600-55,700
solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400
55,900-56,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600
58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800
58,400-58,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,400-29,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship