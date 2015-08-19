- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
- Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,700-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 120 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries --
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 33,900
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 33,750
Premier proteins 33,750
Rama --
Ruchi 34,500
Vippy 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,400-56,500
56,000-56,100
solvent market delivery 56,700-56,800
56,300-56,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600
58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800
58,400-58,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,900-29,950 29,500-29,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,000-30,050 29,600-29,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship