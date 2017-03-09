Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 09 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's previous Market delivery 27,500-28,750 27,500-28,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,700-28,800 27,700-28,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 27,500-28,750 27,700-28,800 Thursday's Soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 29,500 AVAgri 29,700 Bajrang Extractions 28,750 Betul Oils 29,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500 General Foods 30,000 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 29,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishnan Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,400 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 29,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,000 Prestige Foods 29,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 28,750 Ruchi 30,000 Vippy 29,250 Soy Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1240-1310 1240-1310 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1320 1320 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,200-23,250 22,850-22,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,300-23,350 22,950-23,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship