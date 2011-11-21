* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (90
kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 20,800-21,500 20,800-21,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,000-21,600 21,000-21,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 20,800-21,500 21,000-21,600
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,150
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,500
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,300
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900
General Foods 22,300
Gujarat Ambuja 21,800
Indian Rubber 21,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,900
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,050
Krishana Oil 22,100
Kriti Industries 22,350
Lakhmi Solvex 22,350
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,350
Prakash Solvex 21,850
Premier Proteins 22,050
Rama Phopsphates 22,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 355-356
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 343-344 343-344
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 345-346
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)