* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Monday Previous

Market delivery 20,800-21,500 20,800-21,500

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,000-21,600 21,000-21,600

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 900 20,800-21,500 21,000-21,600

Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,150

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,500

Betul Oils 22,250

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,300

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya --

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900

General Foods 22,300

Gujarat Ambuja 21,800

Indian Rubber 21,800

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,900

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,050

Krishana Oil 22,100

Kriti Industries 22,350

Lakhmi Solvex 22,350

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,350

Prakash Solvex 21,850

Premier Proteins 22,050

Rama Phopsphates 22,300

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,300

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,100

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 355-356

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 343-344 343-344

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 345-346

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)