BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.90 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,000-21,400 21,000-21,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 850 20,800-21,300 21,000-21,400
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,200
Ambika Solvex 22,000
Bajrang Extractions 21,700
Betul Oils 22,150
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,250
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,200
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,350
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,800
General Foods 22,250
Gujarat Ambuja 21,750
Indian Rubber 21,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC 22,200
Khandwa Oils 22,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,150
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 22,350
Lakhmi Solvex 22,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,300
Prakash Solvex 21,800
Premier Proteins 22,200
Rama Phopsphates 22,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 355-356
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 357-358
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 343-344
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 345-346
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.