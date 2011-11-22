* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.90 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Tuesday Previous

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,500

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,000-21,400 21,000-21,600

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 850 20,800-21,300 21,000-21,400

Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,200

Ambika Solvex 22,000

Bajrang Extractions 21,700

Betul Oils 22,150

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,250

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,200

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,350

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,800

General Foods 22,250

Gujarat Ambuja 21,750

Indian Rubber 21,900

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC 22,200

Khandwa Oils 22,000

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,150

Krishana Oil --

Kriti Industries 22,350

Lakhmi Solvex 22,300

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,300

Prakash Solvex 21,800

Premier Proteins 22,200

Rama Phopsphates 22,200

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,250

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,100

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,200-57,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,500-57,600

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 355-356

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 357-358

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 343-344

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 345-346

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship