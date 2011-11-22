* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher

prices.

* Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on poor selling at lower prices.

* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Close Open Previous

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,500

(Auction prices)

Market delivery 21,000-21,400 21,000-21,400 21,000-21,600

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 21,700-22,350 21,700-22,350 21,500-22,400

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 850 20,800-21,300 21,000-21,400

Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil solvent crushing

plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,000-57,100 57,200-57,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,300-57,400 57,500-57,600

Soyoil refined crushing

plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

Spot (48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 352-353

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 355-356

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 357-358

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 345-346 345-346 343-344

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 347-348 345-346

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FOR Mumbai

(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship