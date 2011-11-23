* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Wednesday Previous

Market delivery 21,300-21,900 20,800-21,300

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,500-22,000 21,000-21,400

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 750 21,300-21,900 21,500-22,000

Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,350

Ambika Solvex 22,200

Bajrang Extractions 21,650

Betul Oils 22,400

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,500

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,350

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,600

Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000

General Foods 22,450

Gujarat Ambuja 21,900

Indian Rubber 22,100

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 22,000

ITC 22,400

Khandwa Oils 22,000

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,350

Krishana Oil 22,300

Kriti Industries 22,550

Lakhmi Solvex 22,650

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,600

Prakash Solvex 22,000

Premier Proteins --

Rama Phopsphates 22,400

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,450

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries --

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Wednesday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,200-57,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,500-57,600

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800

Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Wednesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Wednesday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 345-346

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 347-348

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Wednesday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship