BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 21,300-21,900 20,800-21,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,500-22,000 21,000-21,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 750 21,300-21,900 21,500-22,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,350
Ambika Solvex 22,200
Bajrang Extractions 21,650
Betul Oils 22,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,350
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,600
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000
General Foods 22,450
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 22,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 22,000
ITC 22,400
Khandwa Oils 22,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,350
Krishana Oil 22,300
Kriti Industries 22,550
Lakhmi Solvex 22,650
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,600
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 22,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 345-346
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 347-348
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
