BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,300-21,900 21,300-21,900 20,800-21,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 21,000-21,400
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,650-22,650 21,650-22,650 21,700-22,350
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 750 21,300-21,900 21,500-22,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
Spot (48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 354-355
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 357-358 357-358 357-358
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 359-360 359-360 359-360
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 345-346 345-346 345-346
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 347-348 347-348 347-348
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
