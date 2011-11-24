* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.10 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Thursday Previous

Market delivery 21,000-21,700 21,300-21,900

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,500-22,000

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 950 21,000-21,700 21,200-21,800

Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,200

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,650

Betul Oils 22,150

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil --

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya --

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,850

General Foods 22,350

Gujarat Ambuja 21,900

Indian Rubber 21,800

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,800

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,150

Krishana Oil 22,200

Kriti Industries 22,400

Lakhmi Solvex 22,350

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,400

Prakash Solvex 21,800

Premier Proteins --

Rama Phopsphates 22,400

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,100

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000

Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Thursday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,400-17,450

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,350-17,400

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,200-16,250

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 354-355

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 357-358

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 359-360

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 345-346

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 347-348

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Thursday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship