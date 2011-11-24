* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.10 lac bags (90 kg each)
of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 21,000-21,700 21,300-21,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,500-22,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 21,000-21,700 21,200-21,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,200
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,650
Betul Oils 22,150
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,850
General Foods 22,350
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 21,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,800
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,150
Krishana Oil 22,200
Kriti Industries 22,400
Lakhmi Solvex 22,350
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,400
Prakash Solvex 21,800
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 22,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 354-355
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 357-358
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 359-360
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 345-346
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 347-348
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship