* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,000-21,700 21,000-21,700 21,300-21,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,200-21,800 21,500-22,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,650-22,400 21,650-22,400 21,650-22,650
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 21,000-21,700 21,200-21,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150
Spot (48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 354-355
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 357-358
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 359-360
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 345-346
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 347-348
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship