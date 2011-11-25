* Indore Mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources

about 1.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the

Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Friday Previous

Market delivery Closed 21,000-21,700

(Auction price)

Market delivery Closed 21,200-21,800

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore --

Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,200

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,650

Betul Oils 22,250

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,250

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,100

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900

General Foods 22,350

Gujarat Ambuja 21,900

Indian Rubber 21,900

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 22,000

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200

Krishana Oil 22,200

Kriti Industries 22,500

Lakhmi Solvex 22,400

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,500

Prakash Solvex 21,900

Premier Proteins 22,250

Rama Phopsphates 22,200

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,000

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Friday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,500-60,600

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Friday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Friday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 351-352

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Friday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship