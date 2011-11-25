* Indore Mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources
about 1.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the
Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 21,000-21,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 21,200-21,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,200
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,650
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,250
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,100
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900
General Foods 22,350
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 21,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200
Krishana Oil 22,200
Kriti Industries 22,500
Lakhmi Solvex 22,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,500
Prakash Solvex 21,900
Premier Proteins 22,250
Rama Phopsphates 22,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship