* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were slightly recovered at closed on better buying
support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 21,000-21,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 21,200-21,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,650-22,500 21,650-22,500 21,650-22,400
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,300-60,400 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
Spot (48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 356-357 356-357 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 344-345 344-345 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship