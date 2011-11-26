* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Saturday Previous

Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,000-21,700

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,200-21,800

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 1000 21,200-21,800 21,400-21,900

Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,250

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,750

Betul Oils 22,250

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil --

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,300

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500

Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000

General Foods 22,350

Gujarat Ambuja 22,000

Indian Rubber 22,000

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,900

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,250

Krishana Oil 22,250

Kriti Industries 22,550

Lakhmi Solvex 22,500

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,450

Prakash Solvex 22,000

Premier Proteins 22,300

Rama Phopsphates 22,400

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,100

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Saturday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,600-60,700

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Saturday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Saturday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Saturday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship