* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean
reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,000-21,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,200-21,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 21,200-21,800 21,400-21,900
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,750
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,300
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000
General Foods 22,350
Gujarat Ambuja 22,000
Indian Rubber 22,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,900
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,250
Krishana Oil 22,250
Kriti Industries 22,550
Lakhmi Solvex 22,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,450
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 22,300
Rama Phopsphates 22,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,600-60,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship