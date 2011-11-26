* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher

prices.

* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher

prices.

* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Close Open Previous

Market delivery 21,200-21,800 21,200-21,800 21,000-21,700

(Auction prices)

Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,400-21,900 21,200-21,800

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 21,750-22,550 21,750-22,550 21,650-22,500

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 1000 21,200-21,800 21,400-21,900

Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil solvent crushing

plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing

plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 60,600-60,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050

Spot (48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354 353-354

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 356-357 356-357 356-357

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359 358-359

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 344-345 344-345 344-345

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347 346-347

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FOR Mumbai

(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship