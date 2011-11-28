* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Monday Previous

Market delivery 21,200-21,700 21,200-21,800

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,400-21,800 21,400-21,900

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 950 21,200-21,700 21,400-21,800

Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,250

Ambika Solvex 22,300

Bajrang Extractions 21,750

Betul Oils 22,300

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,300

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,300

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500

Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000

General Foods 22,300

Gujarat Ambuja 22,100

Indian Rubber 22,000

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,800

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,900

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200

Krishana Oil 22,200

Kriti Industries 22,500

Lakhmi Solvex 22,450

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,500

Prakash Solvex 22,000

Premier Proteins 22,350

Rama Phopsphates 22,500

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,300

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,000

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,300-60,400

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 353-354

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 358-359

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 346-347

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship