* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (90 kg each) of
soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 21,200-21,700 21,200-21,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,400-21,800 21,400-21,900
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 950 21,200-21,700 21,400-21,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,250
Ambika Solvex 22,300
Bajrang Extractions 21,750
Betul Oils 22,300
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,300
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,300
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000
General Foods 22,300
Gujarat Ambuja 22,100
Indian Rubber 22,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,900
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200
Krishana Oil 22,200
Kriti Industries 22,500
Lakhmi Solvex 22,450
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,500
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 22,350
Rama Phopsphates 22,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 360-361 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 348-349 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship