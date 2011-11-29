* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lac bags (90 kg each) of
soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 21,100-21,700 21,200-21,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,300-21,800 21,400-21,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1100 21,100-21,700 21,400-21,800
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,250
Ambika Solvex 22,300
Bajrang Extractions 21,750
Betul Oils 22,300
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,300
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,350
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,100
General Foods 22,350
Gujarat Ambuja 22,100
Indian Rubber 22,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,100
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200
Krishana Oil 22,150
Kriti Industries 22,500
Lakhmi Solvex 22,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,400
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 22,350
Rama Phopsphates 22,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 355-356
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 358-359
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 360-361
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 346-347
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 348-349
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship