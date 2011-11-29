* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Tuesday Previous

Market delivery 21,100-21,700 21,200-21,700

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,300-21,800 21,400-21,800

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 1100 21,100-21,700 21,400-21,800

Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,250

Ambika Solvex 22,300

Bajrang Extractions 21,750

Betul Oils 22,300

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,300

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,350

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,400

Divya Jyoti Industries 22,100

General Foods 22,350

Gujarat Ambuja 22,100

Indian Rubber 22,000

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 22,100

Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200

Krishana Oil 22,150

Kriti Industries 22,500

Lakhmi Solvex 22,500

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,400

Prakash Solvex 22,000

Premier Proteins 22,350

Rama Phopsphates 22,500

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,350

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,100

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,400-17,450

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 355-356

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 358-359

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 360-361

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 346-347

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 348-349

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship