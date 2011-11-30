* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore Mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.70 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 21,300-21,700 21,100-21,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,400-21,800 21,300-21,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 21,300-21,700 21,400-21,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,150 Ambika Solvex 22,300 Bajrang Extractions 21,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,400 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 22,100 General Foods 22,400 Gujarat Ambuja 22,000 Indian Rubber 22,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,100 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,200 Krishana Oil 22,150 Kriti Industries 22,500 Lakhmi Solvex 22,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,400 Prakash Solvex 22,100 Premier Proteins 22,250 Rama Phopsphates 22,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,800-56,900 56,800-56,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship