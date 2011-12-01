* All the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state including Indore are closed today for protesting against decision of FDI in retail. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 21,300-21,700 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 21,400-21,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 21,750 Betul Oils 22,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,300 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 22,300 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000 General Foods 22,400 Gujarat Ambuja 21,900 Indian Rubber 21,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,200 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,400 Krishana Oil 22,100 Kriti Industries 22,500 Lakhmi Solvex 22,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,400 Prakash Solvex 22,000 Premier Proteins 22,300 Rama Phopsphates 22,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,500-56,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,800-56,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,200-60,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 16,000-16,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship