* All the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state including Indore are closed today
for protesting against decision of FDI in retail.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 21,300-21,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 21,400-21,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,750
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,300
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,300
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000
General Foods 22,400
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 21,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,200
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,400
Krishana Oil 22,100
Kriti Industries 22,500
Lakhmi Solvex 22,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,400
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 22,300
Rama Phopsphates 22,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,500-56,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,800-56,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,200-60,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship