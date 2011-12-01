* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 21,300-21,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 21,400-21,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,750-22,500 21,750-22,500 21,750-22,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 56,200-56,300 56,500-56,600 56,500-56,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,800-56,900 56,800-56,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 60,200-60,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850 16,000-16,050
Spot (48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 340-341 340-341 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship