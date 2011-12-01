* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 21,300-21,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 21,400-21,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 21,750-22,500 21,750-22,500 21,750-22,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,200-56,300 56,500-56,600 56,500-56,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,800-56,900 56,800-56,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 60,200-60,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850 16,000-16,050 Spot (48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 340-341 340-341 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship