* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lacs bags (90 kg each)
reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 21,000-21,600 21,300-21,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,200-21,700 21,400-21,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1100 21,000-21,600 21,200-21,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,850
Ambika Solvex 22,200
Bajrang Extractions 21,500
Betul Oils 22,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,100
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,300
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,800
General Foods 22,050
Gujarat Ambuja 21,800
Indian Rubber 21,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,900
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950
Krishana Oil 22,000
Kriti Industries 22,200
Lakhmi Solvex 22,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,200
Prakash Solvex 21,750
Premier Proteins 22,100
Rama Phopsphates 22,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,050
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 21,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship