* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lacs bags (90 kg each) reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 21,000-21,600 21,300-21,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,200-21,700 21,400-21,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 21,000-21,600 21,200-21,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 21,850 Ambika Solvex 22,200 Bajrang Extractions 21,500 Betul Oils 22,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,100 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 22,300 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 21,800 General Foods 22,050 Gujarat Ambuja 21,800 Indian Rubber 21,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 21,900 Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950 Krishana Oil 22,000 Kriti Industries 22,200 Lakhmi Solvex 22,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,200 Prakash Solvex 21,750 Premier Proteins 22,100 Rama Phopsphates 22,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,050 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 21,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship