* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.60 lacs bags
(90 kg each) reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 21,100-21,600 21,000-21,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,300-21,700 21,200-21,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 850 21,100-21,600 21,300-21,700
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,800
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,650
Betul Oils 22,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,350
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,300
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900
General Foods 22,250
Gujarat Ambuja 21,650
Indian Rubber 21,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,000
Krishana Oil 22,050
Kriti Industries 22,250
Lakhmi Solvex 22,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,250
Prakash Solvex 21,850
Premier Proteins 22,100
Rama Phopsphates 22,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 21,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,000-56,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,300-56,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,800-59,900 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,700-59,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship