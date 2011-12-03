* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.60 lacs bags (90 kg each) reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 21,100-21,600 21,000-21,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,300-21,700 21,200-21,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 850 21,100-21,600 21,300-21,700 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 21,800 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 21,650 Betul Oils 22,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,350 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,300 Divya Jyoti Industries 21,900 General Foods 22,250 Gujarat Ambuja 21,650 Indian Rubber 21,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,000 Krishana Oil 22,050 Kriti Industries 22,250 Lakhmi Solvex 22,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,250 Prakash Solvex 21,850 Premier Proteins 22,100 Rama Phopsphates 22,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 21,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,000-56,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,300-56,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,800-59,900 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,700-59,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship