* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,100-21,600 21,100-21,600 21,000-21,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,300-21,700 21,300-21,700 21,200-21,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,650-22,350 21,650-22,350 21,500-22,300
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 850 21,000-21,600 21,200-21,700
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 56,200-56,300 56,000-56,100 56,000-56,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,300-56,400 56,300-56,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,100-60,200 59,800-59,900 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100 59,700-59,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850 15,800-15,850
Spot (48% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 340-341 340-341 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship