BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 23,600-24,300 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,600 General Foods 25,100 Gujarat Ambuja 24,500 Indian Rubber 24,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,200 Lakhmi Solvex 25,050 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,900-16,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)