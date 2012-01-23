* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 23,600-24,300 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,600 General Foods 25,100 Gujarat Ambuja 24,500 Indian Rubber 24,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,200 Lakhmi Solvex 25,050 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,900-16,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship