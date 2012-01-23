BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 23,600-24,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,200 24,500-25,200 24,100-24,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,900-16,950 Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 382-383 382-383 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 384-385 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 370-371 370-371 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 372-373 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)