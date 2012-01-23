* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 23,600-24,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,200 24,500-25,200 24,100-24,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,900-16,950 Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 382-383 382-383 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 384-385 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 370-371 370-371 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 372-373 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship