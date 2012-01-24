* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,500 23,600-24,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,600 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 23,800-24,500 24,000-24,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,750 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,800 General Foods 25,250 Gujarat Ambuja 24,750 Indian Rubber 24,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,100 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,900 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,750 Krishana Oil 25,000 Kriti Industries 25,300 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,750 Premier Proteins 25,100 Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,200-67,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,550-18,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,500-18,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,050-17,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 379-380 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 382-383 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 384-385 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 370-371 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 372-373 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship