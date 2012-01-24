* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,500 23,800-24,500 23,600-24,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,000-24,600 24,000-24,600 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,750-25,300 24,750-25,300 24,500-25,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 23,800-24,500 24,000-24,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,400-64,500 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,700-64,800 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 67,200-67,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 18,550-18,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,400-18,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,500-18,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,050-17,100 Spot (48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 379-380 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 385-386 385-386 382-383 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 384-385 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 370-371 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 372-373 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship