* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 23,800-24,500 23,800-24,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-24,600 24,000-24,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 23,800-24,500 24,000-24,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,900
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,650
Betul Oils 24,800
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750
General Foods 25,000
Gujarat Ambuja 24,750
Indian Rubber 24,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,800
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500
Krishana Oil 24,800
Kriti Industries 25,150
Lakhmi Solvex 25,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,000
Prakash Solvex 24,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 25,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship