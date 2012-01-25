* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,500 23,800-24,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,600 24,000-24,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 23,800-24,500 24,000-24,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,650 Betul Oils 24,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750 General Foods 25,000 Gujarat Ambuja 24,750 Indian Rubber 24,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,800 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,800 Kriti Industries 25,150 Lakhmi Solvex 25,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 25,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship