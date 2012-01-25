* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,800-24,500 23,800-24,500 23,800-24,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 24,000-24,600 24,000-24,600 24,000-24,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,500-25,150 24,500-25,150 24,750-25,300
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 23,800-24,500 24,000-24,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,400-64,500 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,700-64,800 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250
Spot (48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship