BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,900-24,600 23,800-24,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,100-24,700 24,000-24,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 23,900-24,600 24,100-24,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,800 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700 General Foods 24,950 Gujarat Ambuja 24,600 Indian Rubber 24,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,750 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,000 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,700 Premier Proteins 24,900 Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)