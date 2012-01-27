* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,900-24,600 23,800-24,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,100-24,700 24,000-24,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 23,900-24,600 24,100-24,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,800 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700 General Foods 24,950 Gujarat Ambuja 24,600 Indian Rubber 24,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,750 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,000 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,700 Premier Proteins 24,900 Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship