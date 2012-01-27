BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,900-24,600 23,900-24,600 23,800-24,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,100-24,700 24,100-24,700 24,000-24,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,100 24,500-25,100 24,500-25,150 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 23,900-24,600 24,100-24,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 Spot (48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)