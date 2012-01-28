* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 24,100-24,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,350 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,750 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,800 Lakhmi Solvex -- Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,750 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins 24,700 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship