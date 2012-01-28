* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 24,100-24,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,350
Betul Oils 24,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400
General Foods 24,750
Gujarat Ambuja 24,400
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 24,800
Lakhmi Solvex --
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,750
Prakash Solvex 24,400
Premier Proteins 24,700
Rama Phopsphates 24,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship