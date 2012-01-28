* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 24,100-24,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,350-24,750 24,350-24,750 24,500-25,100
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 23,700-24,400 23,800-24,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,500-62,600 63,000-63,100 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,300-63,400 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250
Spot (48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship