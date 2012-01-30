* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,350 23,700-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,400 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 23,700-24,350 23,900-24,400 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,350 Betul Oils 24,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500 General Foods 24,700 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,500 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,800 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins 24,700 Rama Phopsphates 24,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship