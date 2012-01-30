* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,350 23,700-24,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,900-24,400 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 23,700-24,350 23,900-24,400
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,350
Betul Oils 24,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500
General Foods 24,700
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500
Krishana Oil 24,500
Kriti Industries 24,900
Lakhmi Solvex 24,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,800
Prakash Solvex 24,400
Premier Proteins 24,700
Rama Phopsphates 24,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,800-62,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship