* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23700-24350 23700-24350 23700-24400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23900-24400 23900-24400 23900-24500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24350-24900 24350-24900 24350-24750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones and market prices in rupees/ton
in and around Indore according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 23700-24350 23800-24400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62500-62600 63000-63100 62500-62600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62800-62900 63300-63400 62800-62900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 65900-66000 66200-66300 66000-66100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66100-66200 66400-66500 66200-66300
- Prices of soyoil refined in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18500-18550 18500-18550 18500-18550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18350-18400 18350-18400 18350-18400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18450-18500 18450-18500 18450-18500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17000-17050 17000-17050 17000-17050
Spot (48% protein) 17100-17150 17100-17150 17100-17150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship