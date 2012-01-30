* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23700-24350 23700-24350 23700-24400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23900-24400 23900-24400 23900-24500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24350-24900 24350-24900 24350-24750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones and market prices in rupees/ton in and around Indore according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 23700-24350 23800-24400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62500-62600 63000-63100 62500-62600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62800-62900 63300-63400 62800-62900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65900-66000 66200-66300 66000-66100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66100-66200 66400-66500 66200-66300 - Prices of soyoil refined in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18500-18550 18500-18550 18500-18550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18350-18400 18350-18400 18350-18400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18450-18500 18450-18500 18450-18500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17000-17050 17000-17050 17000-17050 Spot (48% protein) 17100-17150 17100-17150 17100-17150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship