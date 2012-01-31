Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,400-23,750 23,700-24,350 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-23,800 23,900-24,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,400-23,750 23,500-23,800 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,300 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,000 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 24,400 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,100 General Foods 24,500 Gujarat Ambuja 24,100 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000 Krishana Oil 24,200 Kriti Industries 24,500 Lakhmi Solvex 24,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,400 Prakash Solvex 24,100 Premier Proteins 24,300 Rama Phopsphates 24,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,350 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,100-66,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,000-17,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
