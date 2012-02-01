* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on etter buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 23,600-24,000 23,400-23,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,800-24,100 23,500-23,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,600-24,000 23,800-24,100 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,700 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,650 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber 24,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 24,350 Kriti Industries 24,500 Lakhmi Solvex 24,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,350 Premier Proteins 24,500 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,300-62,400 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 16,900-16,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,000-17,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship