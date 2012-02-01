* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 23,400-23,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,800-24,100 23,800-24,100 23,500-23,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,250-24,700 24,250-24,700 24,000-24,600
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 23,600-24,000 23,800-24,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 16,900-16,950
Spot (48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,000-17,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 376-377
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 379-380
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 381-382
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 367-368
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 369-370
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship