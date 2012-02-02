* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 23,500-24,000 23,600-24,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,700-24,100 23,800-24,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 23,500-24,000 23,700-24,100
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,400
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,600
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300
General Foods 24,550
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber 24,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,350
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 24,200
Kriti Industries 24,500
Lakhmi Solvex 24,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,600
Prakash Solvex 24,300
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 24,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,550
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,300-62,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,600-62,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,850-16,900 17,000-17,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,950-17,000 17,100-17,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship