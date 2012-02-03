* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 23,300-23,900 23,500-24,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,500-24,000 23,700-24,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 23,300-23,900 23,500-24,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,400
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,250
Betul Oils 24,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,500
Divya Jyoti Industries --
General Foods 24,500
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,250
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000
Krishana Oil 24,150
Kriti Industries 24,400
Lakhmi Solvex 24,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,500
Prakash Solvex 24,300
Premier Proteins 24,450
Rama Phopsphates 24,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,850-16,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 376-377
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 381-382
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship