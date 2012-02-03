* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,300-23,900 23,500-24,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-24,000 23,700-24,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,300-23,900 23,500-24,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 24,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,500 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 24,500 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,250 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000 Krishana Oil 24,150 Kriti Industries 24,400 Lakhmi Solvex 24,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,300 Premier Proteins 24,450 Rama Phopsphates 24,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,850-16,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship