* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higer prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 23,600-24,200 23,300-23,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,800-24,300 23,500-24,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 23,600-24,200 23,800-24,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,400
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,250
Betul Oils 24,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300
General Foods 24,700
Gujarat Ambuja 24,300
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 24,500
Lakhmi Solvex 24,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,500
Prakash Solvex 24,300
Premier Proteins 24,500
Rama Phopsphates 24,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,300-61,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 61,600-61,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship