* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higer prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,600-24,200 23,300-23,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,800-24,300 23,500-24,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,600-24,200 23,800-24,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 24,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300 General Foods 24,700 Gujarat Ambuja 24,300 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,500 Lakhmi Solvex 24,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,300 Premier Proteins 24,500 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,300-61,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 61,600-61,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship