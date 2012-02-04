* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were down at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,600-24,200 23,600-24,200 23,300-23,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,800-24,300 23,800-24,300 23,500-24,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,250-24,700 24,250-24,700 24,000-24,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 23,600-24,200 23,800-24,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,800-61,900 61,300-61,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,100-62,200 61,600-61,700
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,850-16,900 16,850-16,900 16,950-17,000
Spot (48% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship