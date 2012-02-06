* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,600-24,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 23,600-24,300 23,800-24,400
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,400
Betul Oils 24,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,800
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,500
General Foods 24,750
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 24,700
Lakhmi Solvex 24,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,700
Prakash Solvex 24,500
Premier Proteins 24,600
Rama Phopsphates 24,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,850-16,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 376-377
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 381-382
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 367-368
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship