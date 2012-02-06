* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,600-24,300 23,600-24,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-24,800 24,250-24,800 24,250-24,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 23,600-24,300 23,800-24,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,700-62,800 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,250-18,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 16,850-16,900 Spot (48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 376-377 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 379-380 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 381-382 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 367-368 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 369-370 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship